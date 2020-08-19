Head Immunologist at Tel Aviv U: "99.99% of world’s population has survived COVID"

Sweden has been maligned by the media for its COVID approach. Instead of government-mandated lockdowns, Swedish officials encouraged citizens to use common sense, work from home if possible, and keep their gatherings below 50. Primary schools are open, as are bars and restaurants. For the most part, Swedes have been spending their spring and summer enjoying life as normal.

Their aim, officials have said, is to slow the pace of the virus, so as not to overwhelm the health care system. This they achieved, without tanking their economy or terrorizing their citizen population into massive depression and substance abuse.

The headlines regarding Sweden read as follows:

Five Problems With the Swedish Approach to COVID-19

Sweden Has Become the World's Cautionary Tale

Sweden Sticks With Controversial COVID-19 Approach

And then there’s the head of Tel Aviv Uni’s Clinical Microbiology and Immunology Department, Prof. Udi Qimron, with a very different perspective. In an interview for IsraelNationalNews, he argued that Sweden is a massive success story:

"There is a very great interest for anyone who has supported the draconian measures taken around the world to say that Sweden's policy has failed,” said Qimron, “Because if it succeeded, and trillions went down the drain for no reason, someone will have to answer for it.”

“That is why all over the world they prefer to claim that [Sweden] was wrong. But in the end, the truth came to the surface. In a world where decision makers, their advisers and the media were able to admit their mistake and the initial panic that gripped them, we would have long since returned to routine. The ongoing destruction due to the inability to admit this mistake, despite the epidemic’s small mortality numbers, is outrageous. History will judge the hysteria." “If we had not been told that there was an epidemic in the country, you would not have known there was such an epidemic and you would not have done anything about it. The fact that this issue runs all day in the media inflates it beyond its natural dimensions. If black death had raged here, as in the 14th century, you would not have had to follow the situation in the news, the bodies would have piled up in the streets. We were not and we are not in this situation today."

Prof. Qimron noted that the total number of coronavirus deaths does not exceed 0.1% of the total population in any country, and the death rate from coronavirus is less than 0.01% of the total world population, meaning that 99.99% of the world's population so far has survived the epidemic and the virus is negligibly lethal.

COMMENT: Given the fact that, statistically speaking, there is no pandemic since the number of deaths is so low, one wonders how long this charade is going to continue.

Finding traces of the COVID virus does not mean the person is sick, symptomatic, or even has the COVID disease. A spike in the number of cases only means a post-pandemic spike in the number of tests. And this is why so very few people are dying from it, and the vast majority of us don't even know anyone who's suffering from it anymore.

Take the masks off, ladies and gentlemen, and tell everyone why: the pandemic is over.

