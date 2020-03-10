The Coronavirus: What They’re Not Telling You 

Then it was the Ukrainian Quid Pro Quo Hoax, based upon a phone call between Trump and the President of Ukraine, leaked by a phony “whistleblower” and his phony informant, both of whom were carefully shielded from all scrutiny by the Democrat-Media Complex (DMC). The hoax was exposed when the transcript of the call showed no quid pro quo whatsoever.

First it was the Russian Collusion Hoax, based upon nothing but a phony dossier paid for by Hillary Clinton and the DNC in order to promote the media-fueled fever dream that Trump “colluded with Russia” to steal the election of 2016.

Then it was the Impeachment Hoax based on nothing but the already baseless Ukrainian Quid Pro Quo Hoax.

Then it was Russian Collusion Hoax 2.0, based upon the claim by one Shelby Pierson of the lying “intelligence community” that Russia was “interfering” in the 2020 Presidential election in order to help Trump be reelected. To no rational observer’s surprise, it was quickly revealed that Pierson had absolutely evidence for her claim, forcing even Fake News CNN to walk back its false report based on Pierson’s lies.

Of course, the “intelligence community” has never provided any explanation in the first place of how exactly “Russia is interfering in our elections” beyond some laughably meagre Facebook ads and the endlessly asserted but never-proven and now manifestly untenable claim that “Russia” hacked the DNC server, which the FBI never inspected. So, Pierson’s evidence-free claim about “Russia” “interfering” in the 2020 elections rests in turn on the evidence-free claim of “Russian interference.”

None of these hoaxes have accomplished anything but a rise in Trump’s approval numbers. Every “bombshell” has ended with the sound of the DMC sitting on a whoopee cushion.

But now the DMC really thinks it has him. The Coronavirus Hoax, the latest attempt to undo Trump, is actually based upon something that exists: a virus that makes people sick. The trick here is to turn what is essentially a flu-like illness, whose effects on most people are minor, into the Black Plague so as to provoke worldwide panic, tank the Stock Market, cause a drastic slowdown of the American and global economies, and then blame it all on Trump.

As one of my sons observed sardonically: “Surely, this will be the end of Drumpf!” It is a virtual certainty that the diabolically sick people who comprise the DMC are hoping for a deadly global pandemic, a stock market crash and a worldwide economic downturn just in time for the 2020 election. These demons will do anything to regain power.

I predict, however, that soon the DMC will be parking its collective rump on another whoopee cushion as Trump receives a boost in the polls on account of his handling of what will turn out to be a seasonal illness that, like the common flu, dies out with rising temperatures. This is already evident in steamy Singapore, which has very few cases and very little spread of the virus. The same is true throughout Southeast Asia, where no reported cases have been diagnosed, and in Mexico, where there are a mere six reported cases as of this writing.

But the lying media component of the DMC is not about to let that good news spread too far. Thus, for example, Fake News Time Magazine warns that unnamed “infectious experts” say that “while the factors that cause other viruses to retreat during the summer months could affect this coronavirus… in a similar way, there’s no way to be sure. And, even if the virus’ spread does slow as temperatures rise, that doesn’t mean it will be gone for good.” So, fear the worst, say the lying media, even if they have no evidence to justify that fear.

But let’s look at the facts the Fake News shock troops deliberately hide while promoting a “get Trump at all costs” panic narrative.

First of all, they tell us to fear “the Coronavirus,” as if it were some ominous new pathogen of which medical science has no understanding. What they don’t tell us is what even the leftist-controlled World Health Organization (WHO)—now also fanning the flames of fear—explained on its own website: “Coronaviruses (CoV) are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV). A novel coronavirus (nCoV) is a new strain that has not been previously identified in humans.”

Got that? Even the common cold is caused by a corona virus. There is no such thing, then, as “the coronavirus.” This new strain of coronavirus, causing an illness ominously labelled COVID-19 as if it were some sort of world-ending plague from a science fiction movie, is just a variation on an old epidemiological theme. (COVID-19 is actually shorthand for a “coronavirus disease” first discovered in 2019).

Stick with the doctors on this, not Fake News Media



As WHO further observes: “Human coronaviruses are common throughout the world. The most recent coronavirus, COVID-19, was first identified in Wuhan, China and is associated with mild-to-severe respiratory illness with fever and cough.” But so is garden variety flu, which causes vastly more deaths every year in every nation than COVID-19 has shown itself to be capable of causing.

Yet the lying media breathlessly report “rising death tolls from the [sic] coronavirus” as if COVID-19 were the beginning of an apocalypse. As of this writing, there have been only 26 deaths from “the coronavirus” in the United States, 19 of them occurring in the same senior living facility in Washington State, while the common flu has already claimed 17,000 lives throughout the country since the current U.S. flu season began last October.

Moreover, as the CDC noted before it too began contributing to the current hysteria, “influenza has resulted in between 9 million-45 million illnesses, between 140,000-810,000 hospitalizations and between 12,000-61,000 deaths annually since 2010.” And for the 2019-2020 flu season the CDC had already predicted 34,000,000-49,000,000 flu illnesses, 16,000,000-23,000,000 flu medical visits, 350,000-620,000 flu hospitalizations and 20,000-52,000 flu deaths in the United States.

So, it appears that the number of potential US deaths from COVID-19 will be a tiny drop in a large bucket of seasonal viral illness. That truth is buried deep in the middle paragraphs of the lying media’s fake news reports festooned with hysteria-inducing headlines. For example, there is a fear-mongering Bloomberg News report—no coincidence there—with the terrifying headline “There is a ‘Tipping Point’ Before Coronavirus Kills.” One has to wade five paragraphs into the piece to learn that “[a]bout 10-15% of mild-to-moderate patients progress to severe and of those, 15-20% progress to critical.”

In other words, critical cases of COVID-19 amount to around 15% of 15%, or 2.25%. Assuming the death toll among that 2.25% is not 100%, the probable death toll from COVID-19 is far lower than that for critical cases of common influenza. As the CDC reported, during the 2018-2019 flu season “900,000 people were hospitalized, and more than 80,000 people died from flu...” That’s a mortality rate just shy of nine percent for critical cases of the flu requiring hospitalization, and the vast majority of those deaths are among the elderly.

Also buried in the same article is the advice of Jeffery K. Taubenberger, Senior Investigator for the National Institutes of Health (NIH), that “The clinical picture suggests a pattern of disease that’s not dissimilar to what we might see in influenza.” At Fox News (where the otherwise brilliant Tucker Carlson has inexplicably swallowed the panic narrative in commentaries evincing an embarrassing lack of research into the basic epidemiological statistics noted here) the famous “Dr. Oz” told viewers on the Lou Dobbs show what they would already know if media coverage were honest. Speaking of the latest data from Korea, he noted that “It showed much lower incidence of death” than previously reported and that “If I’ve got a population that is not dying any more commonly than the flu why would I take a big chance with a vaccine?”

Remember the swine flu pandemic of 2009-2010? It was caused by the H1N1 flu virus, which “infected nearly 61 million people in the United States and caused 12,469 deaths” and up to 575,400 deaths worldwide, according to the CDC. What were the lying media saying back then? Nothing even approaching their current bid to provoke mass panic, economic disruption and a negative view of Trump based on 26 fatalities to date from COVID-19, nearly all of them elderly or immuno-compromised patients. No one in the DMC accused Obama of failing to act quickly enough, even though his declaration of a national emergency did not come until after 1,000 people had died from swine flu. But then 12,469 deaths from the swine flu was actually on the low side of US death tolls from influenza since 2010, as noted above.

What about the rest of the world? According to the CDC and the prestigious British medical journal The Lancet, worldwide “[s]easonal flu kills 291,000 to 646,000 people… each year.” That is, the greatest viral threat to human life on the planet, by many orders of magnitude, is and always has been the common flu, not any strain of coronavirus. By comparison, the more virulent but far less contagious coronaviruses causing MERS and SARS have claimed lives only in the hundreds worldwide with very few or zero reported cases after the initial outbreaks in 2012 and 2003, respectively.

Here too the lying media bury the truth. One has to scour the Internet to find in the obscure journal Stat the telling comment by WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus that “We don’t even talk about containment for seasonal flu — it’s just not possible. But it is possible for Covid-19. We don’t do contact-tracing for seasonal flu — but countries should do it for Covid-19, because it will prevent infections and save lives. Containment is possible.”

But why should the lives of individuals and nations be turned upside down to contain a virus far less lethal, or at least no more lethal, than a typical flu, which cannot be contained? There is no sensible answer other than the promotion of a panic narrative that clearly serves aims other than those of public health and safety.

While the lying media consistently fail to mention the large death tolls from influenza nationally and worldwide every year—mounting right now—they are striving to provoke worldwide mass quarantines, travel restrictions, employee furloughs and event cancellations based on 26 deaths thus far from COVID-19 in the United States and 3,398 deaths worldwide, the majority of which are in mainland China, followed by South Korea, Iran and Italy. Compare this with the average of 646,000 deaths worldwide per year from influenza.

Of course, we know why the lying media and the entire DMC are creating panic over COVID-19 while ignoring the far more lethal ongoing flu epidemic. Unlike the strain of influenza B/Victoria that has killed 17,000 this flu season in the United States alone, the coronavirus responsible for COVID-19 is a political pathogen. It can be weaponized against Trump.

Thus Democrat Representative Jackie Speier (D-CA) declared on Fake News MSNBC that Trump must cancel his rallies on account of COVID-19: “The fact that he is not willing to cancel his various rallies suggests that he is willing to place even his most ardent supporters at risk because we’re supposed to stay six feet away from other persons in order to mitigate the exchange of those viruses. I think that he is showing, unfortunately, why he is so ill-prepared to guide our country during this time of the crisis.”

There are no calls from the Democrats, however, to cancel rallies for Bernie Sanders or Joe Biden. The DMC is promoting COVID-19 as a virus that somehow affects only the political activities of Republicans during an election year. As the Fake News New York Times gleefully announces on behalf of the Democrat Party: “The Coronavirus is Coming for the Trump Presidency.” In the fevered brains of these people something is always “coming for the Trump Presidency,” whose intolerable persistence they are still unable to comprehend, as if it were itself a mysterious virus that causes Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) and resists all attempts at eradication. We could refer to the election of Donald Trump as TDS-16, with annual recurrences as TDS-17, TDS-18, TDS-19 and now TDS-20, with the fever of the victims worsening with each annual iteration of the virus, including violent convulsions as seen with the deranged leftists who beat up Trump supporters wearing MAGA hats.

Not to be overlooked here is the drearily predictable role of a radically liberalized and thoroughly worldly Catholic hierarchy in advancing a panic narrative that serves not only the DMC but the globalist Left as a whole. The Diocese of Rome has suspended all public Masses until April 3, while the Italian Bishops Conference has done the same for all of Italy. Bergoglio, of course, is in the lead. As the ultra-progressive, pseudo-Catholic America magazine approvingly reports, he will livestream his Angelus and weekly audience appearances from the library of the Apostolic Palace “to avoid the risk of the spread of Covid-19 due to the gathering of people (that would happen) in the course of the security controls for entrance to the square.” This temporary measure is likely to be extended to April 3, in keeping with the panic mode of the rest of the Italian ecclesial establishment.

So, in Bergoglio’s Rome the faithful—a steadily dwindling number during his pontificate, to be sure—must not gather in Piazza San Pietro, lest the deadly COVID-19 virus lay waste to them all. But the same faithful can gather in Piazza Navona for coffee or gelato, go to work, attend sporting events, use mass transit and basically do everything else as usual. Only Masses and Bergoglio’s public appearances have been suspended. Perhaps in the latter case we have a blessing in disguise, but the prohibition of Masses, which could be offered for an end to the outbreak, is preposterously inappropriate—but hardly unexpected from a hierarchy that operates like a failing business dispensing increasingly unpopular products to an ever-smaller public.

Meanwhile, the Italian President Giuseppe Conte, who had ordered an absurd and unenforceable “virtual lockdown of the country’s most prosperous region”—Lombardy, with its roughly 16 million inhabitants—based on Italy’s 5,883 reported cases of COVID-1, has just extended his quarantine by fiat to the whole of Italy. That includes the ridiculous directive that all pubs, bars and restaurants in Italy must close at dusk. “This nightlife ... we can't allow this anymore,” said Conte. This idiot risks destroying the Italian economy of small owners—the multinationals, naturally, will be unaffected—while he does nothing about an unusually severe Italian flu season in which “there have already been 2,768,000 cases of influenza across the country.” Conte, it must be recalled, was installed after the soft coup of the Salvini government staged by Conte’s Five Star Movement in a cynical coalition with the center-left Democratic Party, an outcome in which Bergoglio’s leftist Vatican had a hand. Bergoglio gave Conte a Rosary while refusing even to meet with Salvini. No coincidence there either.

Rahm Emanuel, ex-Mayor of the corrupt Democrat fiefdom of Chicago and a crony of both Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, has famously declared the very principle on which the DMC has always operated in its relentless quest for power: “You never let a serious crisis go to waste. And what I mean by that it’s an opportunity to do things you think you could not do before.” Like closing all the pubs, bars and restaurants in an entire country at dusk. An admission quite in line with the tactics of Chicago’s most famous Leftist demagogue, Saul Alinsky (dear friend and correspondent of Jacques Maritain), whose Rules for Radicals includes this one: “The threat is usually more terrifying than the thing itself.”

Fear, not force, is the demagogue’s most powerful prod. A show of force can disperse a crowd, but fear can move entire populations in a specific direction. And the source of fear need be nothing more significant than a virus whose effects are dwarfed by the annual flu season.

One is reminded of the famous simile of Socrates, who compares mass democracy to a wild beast the skillful demagogue can lead in any direction he chooses because he knows “how it is to be approached and touched, and when and by what things it is made most savage or gentle, yes, and the several sounds it is wont to utter on the occasion of each, and again what sounds uttered by another make it tame or fierce…” (Republic, 496 b-c). It was the demagogically prodded wild beast of mass democracy that gave us Obama; and now the demagogues of the Left are attempting by fear to prod the masses back onto the path from which they unaccountably strayed by electing Trump.

What is really terrifying is not COVID-19, but rather the prospect that the demagogues might well succeed in exploiting it to achieve their end. They are not about to let a good coronavirus go to waste.