Italian Catholic Association to Bring Criminal Proceedings Against the World Health Organization

As editor of The Remnant, I was also one of the original signatories.

Editor’s Note : Readers will recall the May 7, 2020 “ Appeal for the Church and the World to Catholics and All People of Good Will ,” which was published here at The Remnant, and signed by eight bishops, three cardinals, many theologians, priests, medical doctors, journalists and Catholic activists.

The Appeal appeared in The Remnant under the headline: Worse Than Death: A Pandemic Warning from Cardinal Zen, Cardinal Müller and Archbishop Viganò.

It’s as three-page document, released in six languages, which demanded that governmental leaders respect people’s inalienable rights and fundamental freedoms in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The State has no right to interfere,” the Appeal noted, “for any reason whatsoever, in the sovereignty of the Church,” and it asked that restrictions on the celebration of public Mass and Sacraments be removed.

Well, that Appeal has now moved on to the next stage. The organization responsible, Vicit Leo, has posted the following press release on their website www.vicitleo.org, in which they announce their intention to “bring criminal proceedings against the World Health Organization and others whom the Vicit Leo association considers may be open to criminal prosecution."

It goes without saying that we here at The Remnant support this initiative and ask our readers to work and pray for the success of this important initiative undertaken by our traditional Catholic Italian allies. MJM

MEDIA RELEASE

Increasing numbers of people around the world are becoming more and more concerned about coercive measures being enforced by governments to combat Covid-19. And perhaps even greater concern is expressed about further measures that are proposed by powerful unelected bodies such as the World Health Organization.

In May an international 'Appeal for the Church and the World', signed by several Cardinals and Bishops, alongside specialists from the legal, medical and scientific professions, including such luminaries as President John F. Kennedy's nephew Robert F. Kennedy Jr., was launched by the Italian Vicit Leo association. The appeal, which can be read here, expressed deep concerns about the human rights implications of worldwide lock-down, phone tracking, and proposed enforcement of mask-wearing and mandatory injections. It claimed that “many authoritative voices in the world of science and medicine confirm that the media's alarmism about Covid-19 appears to be absolutely unjustified.”

Two months later and the sentiments behind that appeal are starting to take on the shape of an internationally-networked human rights campaign that aims to bring criminal proceedings against the World Health Organization and others whom the Vicit Leo association considers may be open to criminal prosecution.

A recently issued campaign letter, which can be read here, informs its readers that “in the coming months Vicit Leo will launch a series of extensive meetings and investigations under the supervision of its Scientific Committee, its Juridical Committee, and its Ethics Committee” and that this “will take place in different countries in Europe, the USA, and around the world.”

The Vicit Leo association is asking for people who share the concerns expressed in the appeal to help them by making it their own campaign, and for those with professional expertise in law, medicine, natural science, journalism and political lobbying to contact them with a view to becoming part of the professional backbone of this international human rights project.

END