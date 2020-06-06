OPEN LETTER to DONALD TRUMP: Former U.S. Apostolic Nuncio, Archbishop Viganò, Stands with President Against the Mob

Introduction by Michael J. Matt: As I write these words, reports are circulating that as many as one million protesters are expected to descend on our nation’s capital this weekend. The radical leftist mayor of Washington, Muriel Bowser, has set the stage for a showdown with the White House by having city workers paint a two-block-long “Black Lives Matter” down the street leading to the White House. She’s also kicked National Guardsmen out of D.C. hotels and sent them home. And this comes on the heels of Washington’s Archbishop Wilton Gregory throwing a verbal brick at the president for daring to pray at the National Shrine in the wake of violence that left over 60 Secret Service agents injured, monuments defaced and churches in flame, saying “I find it baffling and reprehensible that any Catholic facility would allow itself to be so egregiously misused and manipulated in a fashion that violates our religious principles…”

It should be obvious to all by now that this has little to do with the flash point that was the tragic death of George Floyd. What we are seeing now is organized insurrection against President Trump who, quite obviously, is set to win reelection if the voting process is left up to the American people. The panic-stricken Left—from the United Nations to the Vatican to the American Bishops to the Gates Foundation to the Democrat Party—is running out of options to unseat Donald Trump in November. And so, they are resorting to acts of desperation involving support for movements that advocate violence, looting, death and destruction.

And here’s the question every American must ask right now: Why? Why do they fear this president to this extent?

The former apostolic nuncio to the United States, Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, knows the players and the politics better than any of us. Up until 2016, he was right there, and it was his job to know what was going on and who was behind it. When he speaks on this situation in Washington, D.C., the nation would do well to listen.

In this open letter to Donald Trump, Archbishop Viganò answers the question of why Trump is so hated by the far-Left, and his answer inadvertently offers substantiation for our editorial position here at The Remnant. At the moment, as His Excellency explains so well, Donald Trump—a most unlikely figure—stands between us and a diabolical New World Order. What’s happening now has everything to do with what we’ve fought for here at The Remnant for over fifty years—the rise of an anti-christian world order that is being erected like a new Tower of Babel to take the place of the Social Kingship of Christ.

Why Donald Trump? I don’t know…you’ll have to ask God. Perhaps it’s because His vicar and most of the successors of the Apostles have gone over to the other side, have refused the invitation to the banquet, leaving God to go out into the highways and byways and press the sons of Cyrus the Great into service. I don’t know. But I do know that Archbishop Viganò’s Open Letter to Donald Trump gets right to the heart of it. And as we now see our nation’s cities erupt into the literal flames of hell, Catholics need to get the Archbishop’s urgent message through to Donald Trump.

Please, for God’s sake, share it on social media (if they’ll let you), send it to your local newspaper’s religion editor, forward it the White House, family, friends, priests and bishops. This could well be the last stand, and as most of our shepherds have gone into hiding or, worse still, venture out to collect their 30 pieces of silver, we the Catholic faithful—the Catholic clans—must get the word out that we stand with Christ the King and to whatever extent Donald Trump stands for law and order based on God’s law and the law of nature itself, we stand with him. MJM

Open Letter to President Trump

from Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò



June 7, 2020

Holy Trinity Sunday

Mr. President,

In recent months we have been witnessing the formation of two opposing sides that I would call Biblical: the children of light and the children of darkness. The children of light constitute the most conspicuous part of humanity, while the children of darkness represent an absolute minority. And yet the former are the object of a sort of discrimination which places them in a situation of moral inferiority with respect to their adversaries, who often hold strategic positions in government, in politics, in the economy and in the media. In an apparently inexplicable way, the good are held hostage by the wicked and by those who help them either out of self-interest or fearfulness.

These two sides, which have a Biblical nature, follow the clear separation between the offspring of the Woman and the offspring of the Serpent. On the one hand there are those who, although they have a thousand defects and weaknesses, are motivated by the desire to do good, to be honest, to raise a family, to engage in work, to give prosperity to their homeland, to help the needy, and, in obedience to the Law of God, to merit the Kingdom of Heaven. On the other hand, there are those who serve themselves, who do not hold any moral principles, who want to demolish the family and the nation, exploit workers to make themselves unduly wealthy, foment internal divisions and wars, and accumulate power and money: for them the fallacious illusion of temporal well-being will one day – if they do not repent – yield to the terrible fate that awaits them, far from God, in eternal damnation.

In society, Mr. President, these two opposing realities co-exist as eternal enemies, just as God and Satan are eternal enemies. And it appears that the children of darkness – whom we may easily identify with the deep state which you wisely oppose and which is fiercely waging war against you in these days – have decided to show their cards, so to speak, by now revealing their plans. They seem to be so certain of already having everything under control that they have laid aside that circumspection that until now had at least partially concealed their true intentions. The investigations already under way will reveal the true responsibility of those who managed the Covid emergency not only in the area of health care but also in politics, the economy, and the media. We will probably find that in this colossal operation of social engineering there are people who have decided the fate of humanity, arrogating to themselves the right to act against the will of citizens and their representatives in the governments of nations.

We will also discover that the riots in these days were provoked by those who, seeing that the virus is inevitably fading and that the social alarm of the pandemic is waning, necessarily have had to provoke civil disturbances, because they would be followed by repression which, although legitimate, could be condemned as an unjustified aggression against the population. The same thing is also happening in Europe, in perfect synchrony. It is quite clear that the use of street protests is instrumental to the purposes of those who would like to see someone elected in the upcoming presidential elections who embodies the goals of the deep state and who expresses those goals faithfully and with conviction. It will not be surprising if, in a few months, we learn once again that hidden behind these acts of vandalism and violence there are those who hope to profit from the dissolution of the social order so as to build a world without freedom: Solve et Coagula, as the Masonic adage teaches.

Although it may seem disconcerting, the opposing alignments I have described are also found in religious circles. There are faithful Shepherds who care for the flock of Christ, but there are also mercenary infidels who seek to scatter the flock and hand the sheep over to be devoured by ravenous wolves. It is not surprising that these mercenaries are allies of the children of darkness and hate the children of light: just as there is a deep state, there is also a deep church that betrays its duties and forswears its proper commitments before God. Thus the Invisible Enemy, whom good rulers fight against in public affairs, is also fought against by good shepherds in the ecclesiastical sphere. It is a spiritual battle, which I spoke about in my recent Appeal which was published on May 8.

For the first time, the United States has in you a President who courageously defends the right to life, who is not ashamed to denounce the persecution of Christians throughout the world, who speaks of Jesus Christ and the right of citizens to freedom of worship. Your participation in the March for Life, and more recently your proclamation of the month of April as National Child Abuse Prevention Month, are actions that confirm which side you wish to fight on. And I dare to believe that both of us are on the same side in this battle, albeit with different weapons.

For this reason, I believe that the attack to which you were subjected after your visit to the National Shrine of Saint John Paul II is part of the orchestrated media narrative which seeks not to fight racism and bring social order, but to aggravate dispositions; not to bring justice, but to legitimize violence and crime; not to serve the truth, but to favor one political faction. And it is disconcerting that there are Bishops – such as those whom I recently denounced – who, by their words, prove that they are aligned on the opposing side. They are subservient to the deep state, to globalism, to aligned thought, to the New World Order which they invoke ever more frequently in the name of a universal brotherhood which has nothing Christian about it, but which evokes the Masonic ideals of those who want to dominate the world by driving God out of the courts, out of schools, out of families, and perhaps even out of churches.

The American people are mature and have now understood how much the mainstream media does not want to spread the truth but seeks to silence and distort it, spreading the lie that is useful for the purposes of their masters. However, it is important that the good – who are the majority – wake up from their sluggishness and do not accept being deceived by a minority of dishonest people with unavowable purposes. It is necessary that the good, the children of light, come together and make their voices heard. What more effective way is there to do this, Mr. President, than by prayer, asking the Lord to protect you, the United States, and all of humanity from this enormous attack of the Enemy? Before the power of prayer, the deceptions of the children of darkness will collapse, their plots will be revealed, their betrayal will be shown, their frightening power will end in nothing, brought to light and exposed for what it is: an infernal deception.

Mr. President, my prayer is constantly turned to the beloved American nation, where I had the privilege and honor of being sent by Pope Benedict XVI as Apostolic Nuncio. In this dramatic and decisive hour for all of humanity, I am praying for you and also for all those who are at your side in the government of the United States. I trust that the American people are united with me and you in prayer to Almighty God.

United against the Invisible Enemy of all humanity, I bless you and the First Lady, the beloved American nation, and all men and women of good will.





+ Carlo Maria Viganò

Titular Archbishop of Ulpiana

Former Apostolic Nuncio to the United States of America