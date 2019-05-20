Heroic Bishop to Offer TLM in Chartres

This year’s concluding Solemn Pontifical High Mass in the great gothic Cathedral of Notre-Dame de Chartres on Pentecost Monday will be celebrated by none other than Monsignor André Leonard, Archbishop Emeritus of Mechelen-Brussels and former Primate of Belgium.

On April 24, 2013, the topless harpies of Femen targeted the Archbishop for his strong stand against homosexual marriage.

At that time, the Archbishop’s example reminded many of us of Our Lord Himself, as he remained composed and in prayer as these apparent demons leapt out of their seats at an event at the Brussels' Free University campus and assaulted him, squirting an (at the time) unknown substance at him, while screaming “homophobe!”.

Some readers may not immediately recognize the name, but they’ll certainly remember this famous photograph:

The Archbishop has long since established himself as a fearless champion of traditional Catholic morality, having drawn down the wrath of hell when he called on homosexuals to practice abstinence and expressed his support for the Manif Pour Tous protests against gay marriage legislation in France at the time.

For such a courageous (and controversial) figure to celebrate the most high-profile Traditional Latin Mass of the year in the Chartres Cathedral for 10 to 20 thousand traditional Catholics is a testament to His Excellency’s courage and to that of our brothers at Notre-Dame de Chrétienté. It will be nothing less than an honor for us to stand with these Catholic warriors in Chartres, regardless of the inevitable protests.

Follow Along Online

We have set up a new website to help spread the word of the Chartres Pilgrimage.ChartresPilgrimageUSA.com offers the latest news on the Remnant's official US Chapter of Our Lady of Guadalupe, and it also has a blog that allows visitors to follow along in spirit and in prayer during the Pilgrimage itself. We will be posting photos and updates from the Road to Chartres this year, and readers are certainly encouraged to follow along, pray with us, and pray for overall success of this now massive and international demonstration in honor of Christ the King.