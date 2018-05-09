Desperately Seeking Attention: Vatican-Sponsored Met Gala Delivers

Now, we know our boys in the Vatican are fashion-game strong (even though Hipster Pope ditched the red kicks because they were so mainstream BXVI), but sponsoring the 2018 Met Gala seems a bit too into the game.

The Met Gala has been an annual event since 1948 and celebrates the theme of that year's exhibition (curated by the Costume Institute). The exhibition sets the tone for the formal dress of the night, since guests are expected to choose their fashion to match the theme of the exhibit. It’s a fundraiser, alright—it raises bookoo bucks for…the Costume Institute, a.k.a. the fashion department. Worthy cause.

The 2018 theme? Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination

The Vatican loaned sacred items from its own collections to the most pointless, gaudy and secular “Party of the Year”.

Ed Pentin has an explanation: The Pontifical Council for Culture chose to collaborate with an exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York because of the Met’s significance to culture and potential global outreach, but officials were unaware of the widely criticized gala that took place on Monday night.

Cardinal Gianfranco Ravasi, president of the Pontifical Council, had been wanting for some time for the dicastery to focus on the relationship between fashion, art and faith, and so agreed to collaborate with the exhibition which opens May 10 and runs until October 8.

“We wanted to be involved and those behind it had good intentions,” a Vatican official told the Register. “As the Met is one of the most significant cultural institutions in the world, and our remit is to engage the world, we see it as important.”

But the Vatican was unaware of the Met Gala, and that the evening event would be used by some celebrities to dress up in a way deemed by many to be a sacrilegious mockery of the Church.

Okay, Ed… The poor Vatican didn’t know this gun was loaded. *insert winky-face emoji* They only sent Cardinal Dolan and Fr. James Martin to represent because they were trying to convert everybody at the Gala. Show 'em a little mercy, ya know--the Church of Accompaniment and all that jazz:

The NYTimes has a different take: "If the Vatican doesn’t see a problem with it — and it has given a seal of approval, lending approximately 50 pieces from the Sistine Chapel Sacristy — then should you? The reasoning seems to be: Anything that celebrates Catholicism and opens it up to a broader audience is a good thing, and these exhibitions are that."

You’re right, NY Times—Yay for the celebration of Catholicism! Pumped up on Catholic creativity, the intellectually unarmed celebs showed up in costumes that did their own evangelizing.

Holy hen fruit, there's a face for radio! But if you can get past that, do you see how you get the full life of Christ in one hat? If there were illiterate, tribal peoples left in NYC, they would totally be able to understand the Incarnation through that hat. (That's not Bruce Jenner, by the way.)

See how our favorite Katy is all done up in wings? She went to the Vatican a couple weeks ago and met the Pope. They were amazing at each other and now she’s every little Catholic girl’s angel.

One young starlet dressed up as the Church’s own little Jimmy Martin, so cute. (Nobody's saying, but we think the other one is Rosie O'Donnell.)

Wait, is that the Po — nah, sorry everybody! False alarm. That’s Yul Brynner in a bedazzled miter. (I know, I thought he'd passed years ago. Loved his work in The Ten Commandments)

Desperately seeking attention -- AARP spokesman, Madonna, just modified her latest Catholic-mocking concert tour costume; added some extra fabric. Then she performed "Like a Prayer" in white lingerie, and everybody winced. Far's we can tell, though, the Poligrip held throughout the whole number. (Told ya, Madge, you ol' worry wart!)

Cultural appropriation anyone? Ah, yes, mocking Our Lady of Sorrows--now that's guts bimbo-ing. Nothing says "I'll do anything for attention" like disrespecting the religious devotions of millions of people south of the border. After all, it's not like they're going to go blow anything up in retaliation or anything. They're Christians!

Oh! Joan of Arc...but sexy! I get it: let's take a pot shot at the patron saint of France--the most secularized formerly Catholic country in Europe. Gutsy...really gutsy. She'd better watch out. Somebody might throw a Freedom fry at her.

Well look at you! (Looks like somebody's gonna need a taller teepee, or a smaller toupee) The Vatican sponsored that? Of course, and if you can guess the gender, apparently Cardinal Coccopalmerio will send you his Judy Garland hair bow from The Wizard of Oz.

There was more to this gayla...a lot more... but I've gotta run. I guess I'd be offended if I thought these lost goats had come up with this on their own. But like everything else they do, they've got nothing without us. Even their attempts to be "outrageous" really don't work too well without Christians eyes (and morals) at which to poke with their well-manicured cloven hooves.

In this case, they needed the Vatican of Pope Francis to set up their scandal fix, not realizing that it's a bit late for that. We expect nothing less from Francis or from the eunuchs and imbeciles of pop culture. They are the victims here...not us.

Onward and awkward for them. Long live Christ the King for us!