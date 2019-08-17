DEEP STATE, BE AFRAID: Bill Barr Has the Eternal Perspective 

Yeah, but everyone dies and I’m not… You know, I don’t believe in the Homeric idea that, you know, immortality comes by, you know, having odes sung about you (chuckles) over the centuries, you know.

Crawford suggested that Barr was risking his reputation, “a reputation that you worked your whole life on,” by “protecting the President”—meaning, of course, exposing the illegal activities of the plotters. To which suggestion Barr replied:

In an interview with Jan Crawford of CBS, Attorney General William Barr said something that should strike fear in the hearts of all the conspirators involved in the plot to remove President Trump from office based on fabricated evidence of the fabricated non-crime of “colluding with the Russians” or, failing that, to accuse him of obstructing the phony investigation of the fake crime.

In his own detailed analysis of the interview, Rush Limbaugh did not miss the significance of Barr’s reference to his own mortality:

Okay, now, folks, this is really, really telling, and I think there’s actually a very great life lesson in this answer. The more I hear of Barr, the more I understand why nobody in the Drive-By Media is airing any of the excerpts of this interview. This answer is mind-blowing. The question comes from the standard desire in Washington… be seen as great, honorable, filled with integrity, unchallengeable and all that. She’s basically saying, “You’ve lost that now, because you’ve chosen to work with Trump, and now you’re not an honest guy!” And he says [paraphrasing], “You know what? I knew that, and that’s why I took the job. One of the reasons I was persuaded that maybe I should take this job, is I don’t have anything to prove to anybody. The only thing that matters to me is the integrity of the system of justice in this country. That’s what matters: The integrity of the Department of Justice. That’s what I have purview over. I’m not worried about me. I’ve lived most of my life, and I’m gonna die like we all are gonna die, and so all I’m faced with right now… All I need to worry about is the right thing as I see it.”

Also cognizant of the significance of “everybody dies” were the fake news media, which had promoted the Russia Hoax relentlessly for two years until it vanished in a puff of smoke following publication of the doddering Robert Mueller’s ghostwritten, novelistic and legally meaningless report finding “no collusion”—meaning no evidence of the make-believe crime. Expressions of contempt, outrage and alarm quickly multiplied, including a lot of indignant harrumphing over at MSNBC:

ARI MELBER: It`s not about whether or not you die. It`s about whether your reputation, your professional work, the oath you take to the office matters, Jason [Johnson].

JOHNSON: Well, again, Ari, what Barr is basically saying is I don`t care what anyone thinks because I`m working for Trump. Many men wish death on me, I don`t care, right….

What we have here is a believing Catholic, the son of a Jewish convert, who once dared to proclaim to a gathering of the Catholic League, followed by the loud alarums of Americans United for Separation of Church and State, that “To the extent that a society’s moral culture is based on God’s law, it will guide men toward the best possible life… The secularists of today are clearly fanatics.”

Barr knows what happened here and I believe he will expose the perpetrators of Russiagate, which has to be far and away the biggest political scandal in American political history. To recall its basic elements:

Corrupt members of the FBI (Comey, McCabe, Strozk, Page, et al), the Justice Department (Rosenstein, Bruce Ohr, et al) the “intelligence community” (Brennan and Clapper et al and their operatives here and abroad), the State Department (Kerry, Winer, Nuland) and members of foreign intelligence services in England, Italy, Australia all combined and conspired with Hillary Clinton and the DNC to frame Donald Trump for the non-existent crime of “colluding with the Russians” to “steal” the 2016 election from Hillary.

The co-conspirators employed a phony dossier of Trump’s non-existent “ties to the Russian government,” compiled by Fusion GPS and Glenn Simpson under the name of a foreign agent, ex-MI-6 spy Christopher Steele, who desperately wanted to prevent Trump’s election. The millions of dollars in funding for this fraudulent scheme were funneled through the Perkins Coie law firm and characterized as “legal services” in order to circumvent campaign finance disclosure requirements.

At the same time, Comey and his subordinates, including James Rybicki, his chief of staff, were conspiring to conduct a sham investigation of Hillary’s massive violations of the Espionage Act via her private server and personal devices, employed to avoid the creation of public records of her nefarious dealings as Secretary of State while a principal of her pay-for-play Clinton Foundation. The “investigators” agreed to allow Clinton and her lawyers to determine which limited range of emails she would produce (even though her lawyers had no security clearance to review classified emails) and then turned a blind eye to her sudden change of “retention policy” under which she deleted more than 30,000 relevant emails outside of her chosen range. The FBI agreed to destroy the devices she did produce, stripped of anything Hillary did not want the FBI to see, and further granted immunity from prosecution to everyone involved in the illegal email scheme, thus precluding any case against anyone, including Hillary, despite evidence sufficient to land a dozen ordinary citizens in jail.

The same corrupt “intelligence community” that lied us into the disastrous Iraq War —now led by the hyper-partisans Brennan and Clapper, both demonstrable liars—floated the bogus “assessment” that “Russia” wanted Trump to win and Hillary to lose. The fake IC “assessment” was issued at the same time Steele’s “Russian sources” were assisting Hillary, the DNC and all the aforementioned government agents in preventing Trump from winning or else undermining his Presidency with the preposterous narrative that Trump is a Russian agent. Thus, at one and the same time, the lying “intelligence community,” Hillary and the DNC were all colluding with Russians while accusing the Russians of colluding with Trump.

The “intelligence community” also alleged that “Russia” had hacked the DNC emails in order to help Trump and hurt Hillary. The only “evidence” for this claim was a redacted report by the private firm CrowdStrike, hired by the DNC. The FBI was never allowed to examine the DNC servers to determine if in fact they had been hacked by anyone, let alone Russia, as opposed to an internal leak of data copied to thumb drives. In a devastating report entitled “CrowdStrikeout,” Real Clear Investigations (Real Clear), no friend of Trump, shows that the alleged hacking by “Russia,” the very heart of the Russian Collusion Delusion, has never been established. Herewith the report’s principal conclusions:

“U.S. intelligence officials cannot make definitive conclusions about the hacking of the Democratic National Committee computer servers because they did not analyze those servers themselves. Instead, they relied on the forensics of CrowdStrike, a private contractor for the DNC that was not a neutral party, much as “Russian dossier” compiler Christopher Steele, also a DNC contractor, was not a neutral party. This puts two Democrat-hired contractors squarely behind underlying allegations in the affair – a key circumstance that Mueller ignores.

“Further, the government allowed CrowdStrike and the Democratic Party's legal counsel to submit redacted records, meaning CrowdStrike and not the government decided what could be revealed or not regarding evidence of hacking.”

With regard to the never-substantiated “Russian hacking” claim, Mueller issued a sham indictment of 12 Russian military intelligence officers over whom the United States has no jurisdiction. The public was expected to believe that these twelve intelligence operatives were so inept as to leave digital fingerprints proving that they were the very people who had hacked the DNC servers. But as Real Clear’s report notes , by the time of the Mueller Report’s publication, the allegation in the indictment had become vaporous, with the Report claiming merely that unnamed “Unit 26165 officers appear to have stolen thousands of emails and attachments, which were later released by WikiLeaks in July 2016.” As Real Clear concludes: “The report’s use of that one word, ‘appear,’ undercuts its suggestions that Mueller possesses convincing evidence that GRU officers stole ‘thousands of emails and attachments’ from DNC servers.”

Moreover, as Real Clear further notes , the Mueller Report admits that there is not even clear evidence that Russia had anything to do with transfer of the DNC emails to Wikileaks: “The Office cannot rule out that stolen documents were transferred to WikiLeaks through intermediaries who visited during the summer of 2016."

To go along with its “Russian hacking” canard and its phony assessment that “Russia” wanted Trump to win the 2016 election, the “intelligence community” concocted the fantasy narrative that “Russia” had decisively “meddled in our elections” by way of a social media campaign conducted by “Russian troll farms.” Here too CrowdStrike provides a devastating analysis , including these conclusions concerning the “meddling” allegation as presented in the Mueller Report:

“Mueller’s report conspicuously does not allege that the Russian government carried out the social media campaign. Instead it blames, as Mueller said in his closing remarks, “a private Russian entity” known as the Internet Research Agency (IRA).

“Mueller also falls far short of proving that the Russian social campaign was sophisticated, or even more than minimally related to the 2016 election. As with the collusion and Russian hacking allegations, Democratic officials had a central and overlooked hand in generating the alarm about Russian social media activity.”

While all of this was going on, the co-conspirators attempted to fabricate a “link” between the Trump campaign and Russia. The entrapment scheme involved sending a Western intelligence asset, Joseph Mifsud—falsely characterized as a Russian agent by the Mueller Report—to tell a low-level Trump advisor, George Papadopoulos, that the Russians had “dirt” on Hillary, rumored to be the emails that Wikileaks would soon publish. Mifsud brought to the meeting, in March 2016, a woman he falsely represented was Putin’s niece. The idea was to convince Papadopoulos that “Russia” wanted to help Trump and that he should so advise the Trump campaign, thereby creating the appearance of “collusion with Russia.” Papadopoulos did not provide the desired appearance as he did not communicate the bogus offer of Russian assistance to the campaign. (He did, however, serve a few days in a federal prison for allegedly lying to the FBI about the details of his encounters with Mifsud.)

After Mifsud told Papadopoulos that “the Russians” had “dirt” on Hillary, Papadopoulos repeated this “information” to Alexander Downer, an Australian ambassador and high-ranking official working with the anti-Trump cabal (which, of course, Downer denies). Downer, one of Australia’s most prominent political figures, for some reason sought a face-to-face meeting with Papadopoulos, a nobody, in a London bar in May of 2016. Downer alleges that, during a conversation laced with Downer’s anti-Trump sentiments , Papadopoulos told him what Mifsud had said about the “dirt” on Hillary. Papadopoulos believes Downer was recording this conversation on his cell-phone. The conversation with Downer, which Downer reported to the State Department, supposedly launched the FBI’s bogus “counterintelligence investigation”—based on “evidence” the cabal itself had already attempted to plant inside the campaign.

Having created a pretext to investigate the Trump campaign, the FBI then assigned Stefan Halper, a London-based American intelligence operative, to set up a meeting with Papadopoulos, flying him to London in September 2016, all expenses paid. The false pretense for the meeting was that Halper wanted to discuss an issue of Middle East energy production, Papadopoulos’s area of expertise. Halper was working with a blond bombshell going by the name Azra Turk, who posed as Halper’s research assistant but was the obvious “honey trap” of the operation. Rather than discussing the purported subject of the meeting, however, both Halper and “Turk” repeatedly tried to induce Papadopoulos to say that the Trump campaign was “working with the Russians” respecting the DNC emails WikiLeaks had already published to the world in June and July of that year. Papadopoulos, realizing this was a setup and that Halper and the flirtatious woman really had no interest in him, walked out of the meeting.

In yet another attempt to entrap the Trump campaign into the false appearance of “colluding with Russia,” in June of 2016 a Fusion GPS associate, the Russian lawyer Natalia Vladimirovna Veselnitskaya, obtained a meeting with Donald Trump, Jr. in Trump Tower based on vague promises by Robert Goldstone, a show business agent, of compromising information about Hillary, which information did not exist and was not even mentioned during the meeting. Veselnitskaya, who was mysteriously present in the United States under special permission of the State Department granted without a normal visa, met with Glenn Simpson of Fusion GPS before and after the Trump Tower setup, which yet again failed to produce the desired appearance of “collusion with Russia.”

In October 2016, Comey and Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates (a vocal opponent of President Trump who, months later, would refuse to carry out his “travel ban” and was fired for insubordination) signed off on a fraudulent FISA warrant application, the first of several, to spy on the Trump campaign through a different window: associate Carter Page. The fraudulent applications were based on the phony Steele dossier and a news story about the dossier touted as independent confirmation of the dossier’s outlandish claims. In fact, Steele himself had planted the “independent” news story. The dossier’s claims included the absurd tale that Trump had hired prostitutes in Moscow to pee on a bed in a hotel room Obama had occupied during his visit to Russia.

After Steele was fired as an FBI source for leaking to the press, the FBI continued to to use his fake intelligence, funneled to the FBI through Justice Department official Bruce Ohr, who received it from his wife, Nellie Ohr, who worked for none other than DNC-funded Fusion GPS.

After having signed off on a warrant to spy on Page based on the phony dossier, Comey pretended to “brief” President-elect Trump on the dossier in Trump Tower, but told him only of the allegation of prostitutes peeing on a bed, which he called “salacious and unverified”—a transparent attempt to blackmail Trump into keeping Comey as FBI director lest the scandalous and unverified information be leaked to the press. During this sham “briefing,” Comey failed to mention that he was spying on the Trump campaign at that very moment based on the same phony dossier. Nor did he advise Trump that the dossier was fraudulent opposition research paid for by Hillary Clinton and the DNC and compiled by a foreign actor who was desperate to prevent Trump from being elected.

Having been fired by Trump, Comey stole confidential memos of his conversations with Trump, written to attempt to incriminate the President, and then leaked several of them to his law professor friend with instructions to leak them in turn to the press with the express intention of having his friend Mueller appointed to investigate the President who had fired him. Mueller assembled a team of Democrat lawyers, including Jeannie Rhee, who had represented the Clinton Foundation during a civil lawsuit over her illegal use of private email as Secretary of State, and Peter Strozk, who had promised to “stop” Trump’s election based on the “collusion with Russia” hoax he had famously described as an “insurance policy” against a Trump presidency.

Despite repeated assurances from both Comey and Rosenstein that he was not under investigation for “colluding with Russia,” the Mueller Report revealed that Trump had been the target of the investigation from the very beginning. Moreover, Comey and Rosenstein both systematically concealed from the President their signatures on FISA applications to spy on his campaign, and thus on him, at the very moment they were in his employ.

When the phony investigation of Trump’s “collusion with Russia” failed to produce any evidence of the imaginary offense, the Mueller Report shifted the narrative to Trump’s “obstruction” of the phony investigation, which Trump not only did not obstruct but assisted to his own detriment and far beyond any legal duty to cooperate. Volume II of the Report declares that while Mueller and his team of Democrat lawyers did not determine that Trump had committed the crime of obstruction of justice—by such acts as protesting the “witch hunt” via Twitter!—neither could they “exonerate” him of the crime. This ridiculous prosecutorial pronouncement, without precedent in the history of American criminal justice, turned the presumption of innocence until proven guilty into a presumption of guilt until proven innocent.

A movie pitch based on these events would be derided as laughably implausible and the film would never be green-lighted. Yet this surreal maze of corruption—a cabal of angry man-children toying with the levers of power at the summits of government—is now under investigation by an Attorney General who says he doesn’t care what happens to him because “everyone dies.”

I am reminded of that great final scene from the movie “Body and Soul” in which the character Charlie Davis (played by John Garfield), redeems himself by refusing to throw a fixed championship fight as his corrupt, “mobbed-up” promoter, who had betted massively against him, demanded. As Davis leaves the ring still world champion, the promoter threatens him: “What makes you think you can get away with this?” to which Davis replies: “What are you gonna do, kill me? Everybody dies.”

It seems that the Deep State is up against a Charlie Davis. Let us hope that, in the end, he does not throw the fight.