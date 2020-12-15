TRUMP HAILS CHRIST THE REDEEMER: Puts Mary Back in Christmas

BYPASS THE CENSORS
President Donald Trump is no longer running for reelection. No matter what happens now, the die is cast. So why would he stand in front of the Christophobic world and proclaim Jesus Christ the 'redeemer' Who died so that we might live?
In his Christmas message -- which the mainstream media has summarily ignored, of course -- Trump retells the story of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mother of God, and her central role in the Incarnation.
Risking the mockery of demons on both sides of the Atlantic, he even quotes the Angel Gabriel's words to Our Lady at the time of the Annunciation.
Politically speaking, none of this makes any sense.
In his ongoing war against Demons in hell and on earth, it would seem the president of the United States is siding with the Angels and the Terror of Demons.
God bless you, Mr. President, and Merry Christmas.
Michael J. Matt has been an editor of The Remnant since 1990. Since 1994, he has been the newspaper's editor. A graduate of Christendom College, Michael Matt has written hundreds of articles on the state of the Church and the modern world. He is the host of The Remnant Underground and Remnant TV's The Remnant Forum. He's been U.S. Coordinator for Notre Dame de Chrétienté in Paris--the organization responsible for the Pentecost Pilgrimage to Chartres, France--since 2000. Mr. Matt has led the U.S. contingent on the Pilgrimage to Chartres for the last 24 years. He is a lecturer for the Roman Forum's Summer Symposium in Gardone Riviera, Italy. He is the author of Christian Fables, Legends of Christmas and Gods of Wasteland (Fifty Years of Rock ‘n’ Roll) and regularly delivers addresses and conferences to Catholic groups about the Mass, home-schooling, and the culture question. Together with his wife, Carol Lynn and their seven children, Mr. Matt currently resides in St. Paul, Minnesota.