Remnant League of the Sacred Heart Launches Rosary Crusade, New Prayer by Archbishop Viganò, for Reelection of Donald Trump

Like our French forefathers, we face a Christophobic mob who would destroy everything we hold sacred. In the face of this aggression, we take up the weapon of the Rosary and turn to the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

As the Revolution against the Kingship of Christ rages in America today, traditional Catholic Americans remember the Catholic Uprising in the Vendée--whereby the pioneer Traditional Catholics held the Catholic ground in Western France against the nascent New World Order.

It is in this gloriously Catholic spirit of the Vendée that I invite you to join the Remnant League of the Sacred Heart each and every Friday from now until November 3 in praying the Rosary for the special intention of the re-election of Donald Trump in the face of yet another burgeoning New World Order.

We also encourage, if possible, the reception of Holy Communion on the first Friday of every month along with a Holy Hour for this same intention.

This Prayer Crusade is dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus with special invocation to Our Lady of Victory, that she will intercede on behalf of our country even as she did at Lepanto, and inspire Catholic Americans to do all in our power to turn our nation back to Almighty God over the course of the next four years.

I have asked Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò to lead us in this initiative, not only by joining us in spirit each and every Friday night in praying the Rosary, but also by composing a special prayer that I hope millions of Catholics around the world will pray together during the same Rosary:

Prayer for a Resurgence of Christianity in America

and the Re-election of Donald Trump

Almighty and Eternal God, King of Kings and Lord of Lords: graciously turn your gaze to us who invoke You with confidence.

Bless us, citizens of the United States of America; grant peace and prosperity to our Nation; illuminate those who govern us so that they may commit themselves to the common good, in respect for Your holy Law.

Protect those who, defending the inviolable principles of the Natural Law and Your Commandments, must face the repeated assaults of the Enemy of the human race.

Keep in the hearts of Your children courage for the truth, love for virtue and perseverance in the midst of trials.

Make our families grow in the example that Our Lord has given us, together with His Most Holy Mother and Saint Joseph in the home of Nazareth; give to our fathers and mothers the gift of Strength, to educate wisely the children with which you have blessed them.

Give courage to those who, in spiritual combat, fight the good fight as soldiers of Christ against the furious forces of the children of darkness.

Keep each one of us, O Lord, in your Most Sacred Heart, and above all He whom Your Providence has placed at the head of our Nation.

Bless the President of the United States of America, so that aware of his responsibility and his duties, he may be a knight of justice, a defender of the oppressed, a firm bulwark against Your enemies, and a proud supporter of the children of light.

Place the United States of America and the whole world under the mantle of the Queen of Victories, our Unconquered Leader in battle, the Immaculate Conception. It is thanks to her, and through your Mercy, that the hymn of praise rises to you, O Lord, from the children whom you have redeemed in the Most Precious Blood of Our Lord Jesus Christ.

Written by Archbishop Viganò for this Rosary Crusade

Why the Sacred Heart of Jesus?

In the latter part of the 18th Century, Catholics in western France (especially the Vendée) refused to adopt the anti-Catholic principles of the French Revolution that was raging in Paris—a process of political and spiritual destabilization that sought to reset the old order and use violence and bloodshed to establish a new one based on the so-called 'rights of man'.

The new order waged war not only on Catholic symbols—i.e., statues of saints, the Virgin Mary and Jesus Christ on the façades of cathedrals—but ultimately on Catholic priests, monks, members of the aristocracy and finally even the king and queen of France.

During that first Reign of Terror, Catholic sanctuaries were desecrated in blasphemous quasi-religious ceremonies, where prostitutes posed as the so-called “Goddess of Reason” and were “worshipped” on the altars of God.

Not a few cathedrals were for a time repurposed as “Temples of Reason,” as the mob sought to erase French history and all things Christian in the name of Liberty, Equality and Fraternity. In his Freemasonry And The Anti-Christian Movement (M.H. Gill and Son Limited, Dublin, 1930), Father E. Cahill, S.J., writes:

It is now an established fact, insisted on and emphasized by Masonic writers, that the French Revolution of 1789 was prepared and plotted by the Freemasons, that to them also were due its horrors and fierce anti-Christian bias. Helvetius, Voltaire, and Rousseau, the great apostles of the modern anti-Christian movements, were Freemasons. So were La Fayette, Talleyrand and Mirabeau, as well as Benjamin Franklin, their Anglo-American ally. The Jacobin Club of Paris (1789) was Masonic. The leaders of the Reign of Terror, Robespierre, Danton, Marat were all Freemasons.

The Catholics of the Vendée, on the other hand, were certainly not Freemasons. Their homeland was destined to become the cradle of the modern Traditional Catholic movement, where men and women who would lay down their lives rather than bow to a new and Masonic political order.

Michael Davies and I led several pilgrimages to the Vendée back in the 1990s. One series of lectures for Remnant Tours resulted in Michael’s book on the Catholic uprising entitled—For Altar and Throne: The Rising in the Vendee. (Remnant Press) Therein, Michael Davies describes the French Revolution as a “war against God,” with its infamous 1789 Declaration of the Rights of Man constituting “an explicit repudiation of the kingship of Christ.”

The Revolution incited a mob to create the impression that theirs was a grassroots revolution, but 1789 was anything but! It was the cold and calculated work of Enlightenment philosophes and Encyclopédistes who were deeply anti-Catholic.

The storming of the Bastille, for example, was a publicity stunt designed to recast the mob as freedom fighters who had every right to slaughter thousands of their “privileged oppressors”--a body that included women, children, priests, nuns and finally even their own king and queen (both of whom, contrary to revisionist fairy tales, died the heroic and noble deaths of martyrs).

Because the Vendeans inhabited the “eldest daughter of the Church’s” most Catholic provinces (Anjou, Britany, and Poitou), they knew what the Revolution was actually about—all-out war on the Kingship of Christ, the Catholic Church and every man and woman who pledged allegiance to the God of Christianity.

After King Louis XVI had been executed in 1793, the Vendeans were forced to defend their religion, families and way of life when the revolution’s National Convention ordered the conscription of 300,000 Frenchmen to help fend off whatever efforts might be made by her Catholic neighbors to stop the mob from butchering Catholic France. The Catholics of the Vendée refused to ally themselves with Revolutionaries that hated their Faith, had murdered their king, closed their churches and refused to grant them freedom to pray and worship as Catholics.

In 1790, the Revolutionary government in Paris established the Civil Constitution of the Clergy which stripped the Catholic Church in France of her independence and ordered her priests take an oath of fidelity to the state. Those priests that took the Oath were called “juring priests”, and only they were permitted by law to offer Mass and the Sacraments, thus forcing many thousands of “non-juring priests” into hiding, especially in the woods, bogs and marshy lowlands of the Vendée.

Five out of six priests in the Vendée refused to take the Oath.

Revolutionaries that brazenly billed themselves as paragons of fraternity and champions of equality were quick to invade the Vendée and force liberty on our forefathers at the point of a gun in what some have called "the forgotten genocide".

Thus began the Catholic counterrevolution against a revolution hell bent on the de-Christianization of France. The early traditional Catholics in the Vendee went to war for the Faith of our Fathers. Their Royal and Catholic Army distinguished itself by wearing the Sacre Coeur badge on their makeshift uniforms, alongside the pledge “Dieu, Le Roi” (for God and King).

Along with their allegiance to the Sacred Heart of Jesus, the Vendean soldiers were devoted to the Mother of God, most of their leaders and generals wearing her Rosary on their person.

So too were their flags emblazoned with the Sacre Coeur—a tradition which lives on to this day among traditional Catholic families and communities in France.

In the end, upwards of a million Catholics lost their lives in defense of altar and throne in the Vendée during the French Revolution.

Secular historians will tell you that the Vendeans lost the war, but they would be wrong. The great flowering of the Faith in France that took place after the Revolution—as manifested by the lives of great saints such as St. John Vianney and St. Therese of Lisieux—was a direct result of the martyrdom and heroic Catholic stand against the Enlightenment’s first act of genocide in the Vendée.

And the spirit of the Vendée inspired other Catholic counterrevolutionary struggles. The Sacre Coeur was worn by the Cristeros in Mexico, the Carlists in Spain and traditional Catholics throughout Europe today, as demonstrated most notably on the Notre-Dame de Chretiente pilgrimage to Chartres, France, where the spirit of the Vendée is vigorously celebrated.

If you are not yet a member of the Remnant League of the Sacred Heart and you’d like to join, it’s so easy! There are no fees and no fundraisers. Just order your lapel pin and wear it in union with the worldwide League of the Sacred Heart.

You can also order the Remnant League of the Sacred Heart packet, which includes a UV embossed copy of the Viganò Prayer, the lapel pin, a Vendee badge and the U.S. flag with the Sacred Heart on it. (See ad below.)

The League is absolutely committed to uniting the clans of Catholic Tradition in prayer and in devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus. Our patron saint is Louis-Marie Grignion de Montfort (1673 – 1716) – the great French priest and Confessor, apostle of true devotion to Our Lady and the Sacred Heart of Jesus, who died in the Vendée and was canonized in 1947 by Pope Pius XII.

Just as St. Louis de Montfort implored the Sacred Heart of Jesus and true devotion to Mary to fortify our forefathers in the Vendee and to encourage them to defend the Church against tyrants and demons alike, let us pray that he will also intercede in our behalf, transforming us into faithful soldiers of the Sacred Heart of Jesus who will die rather than abandon the old Faith of our fathers in the face of a new world order.

St. Louis de Montfort, pray for us

Our Lady of Lepanto, pray for our country

All for Thee, O Sacred Heart of Jesus